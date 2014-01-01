Mueller’s questions for Trump detailed

The probe into Russia's election interference and alleged links to US President Donald Trump's campaign has taken a new turn after the publication of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller seeks to ask the Trump, which cover topics including potential obstruction of the investigation.



Trump lashed out Tuesday at the "disgraceful" disclosure of the queries, originally reported by The New York Times, which lay out detailed lines of inquiry by Mueller into whether Trump may have tried to obstruct the Russia probe.



Compiled by the president's lawyers, the questions - at least four dozen in all - also show Mueller wants to find out what Trump knew about connections between members of his presidential campaign and Russia. This includes a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer offering damaging information on election rival Hillary Clinton, the Times said.



"It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!" Trump shot back in a round of tweets.



Trump incorrectly claimed there were no questions on the list about collusion, which he dismissed as "a made-up, phony crime."



In fact, at least one question directly asks what Trump knew about his campaign aides, including former chairman Paul Manafort, seeking Russia's assistance, according to the Times.



"What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?" reads the question.



The questions also show Mueller wants to know if Trump offered a pardon to his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, who has already been charged with lying to investigators and is believed to be cooperating with the probe.



But there is no indication Trump is now an official suspect in the year-old investigation, or that Mueller has found evidence Trump colluded with the Russians - which the president on Tuesday again denied.





