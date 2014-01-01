Premier to put Japan ties on track in visit

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will visit Japan next week to attend the China-Japan-South Korea summit, leading experts to suggest the meeting will boost the recovery of trilateral ties, challenge trade protectionism and push detente on the Korean Peninsula.



Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that Li will attend the China-Japan-South Korea summit on May 9 in Tokyo, where he will also meet with the Japanese Emperor Akihito.



The Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday that Li has also been invited to pay an official visit to Indonesia where he will meet with President Joko Widodo. Li's two-nation trip will last from May 6-11.



The China-Japan-South Korea summit, which has not been held in three years, suggests a thawing in the nations' sometimes frosty relations. The last trilateral summit was in Seoul in 2015.



The rising threat to free trade and the improving situation on the Korean Peninsula are two reasons for the refreshing development, Da Zhigang, director of the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Northeast Asian Studies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Former Premier Wen Jiabao's visit to Japan in May 2011 was the last by a Chinese premier. After the Japanese government's attempt to "nationalize" the Diaoyu Islands in 2012, no Chinese premier has visited the nation.



Ties between Beijing and Seoul were damaged in 2016 after the South Korean government agreed to deploy the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea, which broke the regional military balance.



While some of these issues have to some extent been settled, new issues still require trilateral discussions, said Da.



"Permanent peace and denuclearization of the peninsula are crucial for the three countries so they share a consensus on this issue. The summit between the US and North Korea is coming, and Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo need to show a united stance on the issues," he said.



Next week's trilateral summit in Tokyo will be the first trip to Japan for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in since they took office. Abe also plans to meet with them separately. "We will hold discussions from every angle to develop relations between Japan and China, and Japan and South Korea," he said, the Tokyo based-media Nikkei reported.



The China-Japan-South Korea summits usually focuses on economic issues, but this time Abe will also seek results on the political front, Cheng Xiaohe, an associate professor at the Renmin University of China's School of International Studies, told the Global Times.



"Abe might seek Moon's assistance to build relations with Pyongyang as soon as possible. Since the US is planning a dialogue with North Korea, Japan doesn't want to be left behind," Cheng said, adding that Abe also wants to boost his administration's popularity at home through diplomatic activities.



Safeguarding free trade



The three countries also share consensus on free trade, said Da. "The rising threat of protectionism, especially from the US, is pressuring the three countries which rely heavily on free trade."



Restarting negotiations on a China-Japan-South Korea Free Trade Agreement will help the three countries overcome pressure from US protectionism, said Cheng.



Japan's negative attitude toward China's Belt and Road initiative has changed over the last year, Da noted. "In fact, many Japanese companies are already participating in infrastructure construction along the Belt and Road, so if the Japanese government can make supportive and cooperative moves, it would help both countries."



"Unnecessary competition between China and Japan will be avoided, and developing countries along the Belt and Road will also benefit from China-Japan cooperation," Da added.