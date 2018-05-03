Ukrainian PM, senior US diplomat discuss cooperation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell discussed cooperation between the two countries here on Wednesday, the Ukrainian government press service said in a statement.



During the meeting, Groysman and Mitchell exchanged their views on Ukraine's cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and discussed the ways to develop the bilateral trade.



During the talks, Groysman said Ukraine highly values its partnership with the US and stands ready to develop comprehensive cooperation.



"Our cooperation is of strategic nature and it is very important for our bilateral relations, especially at the current historic time for Ukraine," the Ukrainian Premier said.



For his part, Mitchell has reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Ukraine.



"It is important for us to implement programs of support and protection for Ukraine," Mitchell said.



Mitchell arrived in Kiev on Tuesday for a three-day visit to meet with senior Ukrainian government officials, other political leaders, and civil society representatives.

