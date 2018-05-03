New US cruise line operates in Cuba despite setback in ties

A new cruise belonging to US company Victory Cruise Lines docked on Wednesday in a bid to promote Cuba as one of its most important destinations, despite setback in bilateral ties.



The ship "Victory I" arrived in the Cuban capital with over 140 passengers on board after sailing first to Santiago de Cuba, Trinidad, Cienfuegos and other cities in the island.



At the inaugural ceremony, Victory Cruise Lines chairman, Bruce Nierenberg, said Cuba was the perfect destination for a small and elegant ship and that the itinerary had been designed for guests to really get to know the Caribbean nation, its people and culture.



"None of our passengers had ever come to Cuba because tourism from the US is still very limited but what they have said is this was the way to see Cuba," he said.



The ship arrived in Havana exactly two years after the first US cruise traveled to the Cuban capital in over half a century, marking at the time a new milestone in the thawing ties.



However, the scenario has dramatically changed with President Donald Trump rolling back the rapprochement between both nations, although the cruise industry has not been directly affected.



"We are two countries that should desperately be doing things together. There is no reason why the two nations shouldn't get along. We are going to do everything we can to bring our peoples together," added Nierenberg.



Nierenberg said his company supports engagement between both governments and urged Washington to change its stance toward Cuba.



"We want to participate in a constructive way. If the politicians follow, that is fine, but I can certainly say there are millions of people on both sides that will like to get to know each other better," he said.



The 14-day trip is destined for guests that want to deeply appreciate the island's history and culture, with the majority of its passengers being senior citizens.



"Cuba is going to be the biggest cruise destination in the world. There is no doubt that there is going to be more cruise ships on an annual basis than any other port in the world," added the executive.



Currently, American companies Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Pearl Seas operate cruises to Cuba with beneficial results, despite the limitations imposed by the US embargo on the island.



Cuba has experienced an exponential growth in cruise visitors since permission of this new type of travel.

