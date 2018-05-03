Netanyahu meets Japan's Abe over Iran's nuclear program, trade ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with his visiting Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss Iran's nuclear program and the bilateral trade ties.



Netanyahu briefed Abe on the secret documents he presented two days ago as Iran's "nuclear archive" obtained by Israeli intelligence, according to a statement released by Netanyahu's office.



On the trade relations between the two countries, Netanyahu hailed the "tremendous growth" in mutual investments.



For his part, Abe said he is glad to see the "dramatic increase" in the Japanese investments in Israel.



Since the signing of a bilateral investment protection agreement in January 2017, the quantity and scope of Japanese investments in Israel have increased over a thousand-fold, according to Netanyahu's office.



It was the second visit to Israel by Abe, who arrived in Jerusalem Wednesday after meeting Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in the West Bank city of Jericho.

