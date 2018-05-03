Light show held in China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/3 9:35:39

A pianist plays the piano at a light show held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2018. Lighting technology, modern art and traditional culture were ideally blended together in the light show.(Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows the scene of a light show held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Lighting technology, modern art and traditional culture were ideally blended together in the light show.(Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Over 1,300 drones give a show above the ancient city wall at a light show held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2018. Lighting technology, modern art and traditional culture were ideally blended together in the light show. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Actors perform at a light show held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2018. Lighting technology, modern art and traditional culture were ideally blended together in the light show. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows the scene of a light show held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Lighting technology, modern art and traditional culture were ideally blended together in the light show.(Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows the scene of a light show held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Lighting technology, modern art and traditional culture were ideally blended together in the light show. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus