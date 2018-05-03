10th Annual Warrior competition held in Jordan

Team members from National Security Guard of India take part in the 10th Annual Warrior competition hosted by the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center near the suburb of Amman, Jordan, on May 2, 2018. More than 40 teams representing 25 countries and regions take part in the competition from April 30 to May 7. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

Lebanese soldiers take part in the 10th Annual Warrior competition hosted by the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center near the suburb of Amman, Jordan, on May 2, 2018. More than 40 teams representing 25 countries and regions take part in the competition from April 30 to May 7. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)