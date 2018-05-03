Cuba to boost healthcare cooperation with Cape Verde

Cuba will expand collaboration in the health sector with Cape Verde following a bilateral agreement signed here on Wednesday.



The protocol inked by the island's Health Minister Roberto Morales and his Cape Verdean counterpart, Arlindo do Rosario, includes the possibility of doctors from the African island nation studying specialties in Cuban medical universities.



The two sides also analyzed how Cuba could help develop healthcare tourism in the African nation, with the two sides agreeing on Cuba exporting healthcare services to Cape Verde, said an official statement.



Both healthcare ministers also reviewed the state of bilateral relations and their development potential, especially in the training of of human resources.



While in Cuba, Do Rosario will tour local health institutions, such as the Institute of Tropical Medicine and the Havana's Center of Biotech Engineering.



He also announced that Cape Verde is interested in acquiring well-known Cuban biotech drugs, such as Heberprot-P, considered a leading drug used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, as well as anti-cancer vaccines.



Do Rosario concluded on Wednesday his visit to Cuba where he participated in the "Health for All 2018" international convention, attended by 1,800 experts and doctors from 93 countries.

