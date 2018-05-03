2018 HIFA kicks off in Zimbabwe

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/3 9:42:19

Artists perform acrobatics during the 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, on May 1, 2018. The much-awaited 2018 HIFA kicked off Tuesday with various shows being staged. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)


 

Artists perform dance during the 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, on May 1, 2018. The much-awaited 2018 HIFA kicked off Tuesday with various shows being staged. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)


 


 

Artists perform Jazz during the 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, on May 1, 2018. The much-awaited 2018 HIFA kicked off Tuesday with various shows being staged. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)


 



Posted in: MUSIC
