2018 HIFA kicks off in Zimbabwe

Artists perform acrobatics during the 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, on May 1, 2018. The much-awaited 2018 HIFA kicked off Tuesday with various shows being staged. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)





Artists perform dance during the 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, on May 1, 2018. The much-awaited 2018 HIFA kicked off Tuesday with various shows being staged. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)









Artists perform Jazz during the 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, on May 1, 2018. The much-awaited 2018 HIFA kicked off Tuesday with various shows being staged. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)



