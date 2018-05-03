Neymar returning to Paris to finalize recovery

Neymar will travel to Paris on Friday to complete the final stage of his recovery from foot surgery, according to Brazilian media reports.



The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward is expected to attend the French Cup final between his club and Les Herbiers next Tuesday as well as a charity event organized by the PSG Foundation later in the week.



No timeframe has been given for his return to training but PSG has said the Brazilian could play again for the club this season.



Les Parisiens' last fixture of the season will be a Ligue 1 clash against Caen on May 19.



Neymar has not played since suffering a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot in late February. He underwent surgery in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte on March 3 and has since been recovering at his mansion in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro.



The Brazil No. 10 has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions since arriving in the French capital from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros last August.



Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar last week said the former Santos prodigy would be in peak condition for this summer's World Cup in Russia.



Brazil's first match of the tournament will be against Switzerland on June 17.

