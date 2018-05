Polish National Flag Day celebrations held in Warsaw

Participants take part in Polish National Flag Day Run in Warsaw, Poland, on May 2, 2018. Polish National Flag Day, which falls between Labor Day on May 1 and Constitution Day on May 3, has been celebrated in Poland since 2004. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A Polish natinal flag is raised at Royal Castle during Polish National Flag Day celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, on May 2, 2018. Polish National Flag Day, which falls between Labor Day on May 1 and Constitution Day on May 3, has been celebrated in Poland since 2004. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

Participants hold a Polish national flag during Polish National Flag Day Run in Warsaw, Poland, on May 2, 2018. Polish National Flag Day, which falls between Labor Day on May 1 and Constitution Day on May 3, has been celebrated in Poland since 2004. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

Polish President Andrzej Duda (R, center) and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (L, center) attends Polish National Flag Day celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, on May 2, 2018. Polish National Flag Day, which falls between Labor Day on May 1 and Constitution Day on May 3, has been celebrated in Poland since 2004. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)