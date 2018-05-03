Garbage fire, smoke under control in Myanmar after 12 days' fight

The garbage fire that broke out in western outskirts of Myanmar's Yangon on April 21, has been totally brought under control with smoke emitted from the fire being completely extinguished on Wednesday evening after 12 days fight, according to the Fire Department Thursday.
The authorities made efforts to control the smoke with bio foam under a strategy of dividing the burned sites into four zones in the fight.
Involving experts from Thailand and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
), a combined force of firefighters, military personnel, municipal staff and about 900 volunteers took part in the fight against the fire and poisonous smoke.
More than 1 million gallons of water were used daily to control the garbage fire.
The fire which started at a 121-hectare dump site in Hteinpin Cemetery had burned for several days before it was initially under control on April 29, causing health hazards in nearby townships due to the smoke and carbon monoxide emitted from the fire.
A total of 40 patients were hospitalized for inhaling the smoke.