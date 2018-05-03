Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We searched the parking lot for over an hour but did not find her. So, we returned to town without her."So said a tour guide about a 70-year-old woman who got lost during a trip to Juyongguan Pass in Changping district during the May Day holidays. Zhang Peng, a policeman who was on duty near a parking lot at Juyongguan Pass, came across the lost tourist at 3:50 pm on April 30. The old lady said she could not find the tour group she came with and had wandered around for about two hours. The lady is a Chinese American whose ancestral home is in Zhejiang Province. She only had her American passport and hotel room card and could not speak Chinese well. The police found the cell phone number of the tour guide on a napkin she had with her and got in touch with the company before escorting the old lady back to her hotel. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)