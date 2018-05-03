Blast in Connecticut injures 4 policemen

An explosion in Connecticut on Wednesday injured four police officers responding to a domestic violence report, local media reported.



The incident took place in North Haven town. When the police responded to a domestic violence report there, they found a man had barricaded himself in the house. During their investigation, a huge explosion occurred near the house, injuring four police officers on site.



A fire ensued after the explosion. However, the suspect is still believed to be inside the house, local WFSB TV said.



Nearby residents have been advised to clear the area.

