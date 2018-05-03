Indian president to present national film awards

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the 65th national film awards Thursday in New Delhi, officials said.



"The awards will be presented this evening during an official function," an official said.



According to officials, late eminent actress Sridevi will be given best actress award posthumously for her movie -Mom.



The 54-year-old Sridevi died in February in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.



Riddhi Sen has been selected for best actor for his role in Bengali film Nagarkirtan.



The awards were announced last month.



Another veteran actor Vinod Khanna will be conferred Indian cinema's highest honor Dadasaheb Phalke award posthumously for his contribution to Indian cinema. Khanna died last year.



Officials said Assamese film Village Rockstars will be awarded for the best feature film, while as Newton will be awarded as the best Hindi film.



Jayaraj will receive the Best Director award for the movie Bhayanakam.



Baahubali-2 will receive the award for best popular film for providing wholesale entertainment, best special effects and best action direction award.



Officials said India's information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and junior minister Rajyavardhan Rathore will be present on the occasion.



Indian cinema is immensely popular with around 1,600 films produced annually in various languages.

