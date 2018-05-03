Special police officer takes 'special' wedding photos

Special police officers join Yang Li and his fiancée Liu Lu for their wedding photos in Mianyang City, Northeast China's Sichuan Province. Due to the intensive training, Yang had little time to take the wedding photos despite the approaching of their big day. Liu decided on her own to bring the photographer to the training site and finally had photos with Yang who was in uniform. (Photo provided to China News Service)

