Spiderman-like workers clean Emei Mountains cliff

Sanitary workers collect rubbish on a cliff in the Emei Mountains, a tourist attraction in Sichuan Province, May 1, 2018. Hanging from cables, the Spiderman-like sanitary workers need to climb down cliffs 200 meters high to clean the rubbish left behind by unruly tourists during the May Day holiday. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

