Happy birthday:



Do not be afraid to dream big today. You have great ambition as well as the drive and persistence needed to reach your goals. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial matters. This will be an excellent time to look at long-term investments. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 11, 18.



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Instead of dreaming about tomorrow, your time would be better spent concentrating on the challenges you must face today. Music will provide you some much needed inspiration. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not be so hard on yourself all the time. So long as you are trying your best, that's really all anybody can ask of you. Although there is always room for improvement, you are far from being a failure. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your friendly and boisterous nature will push you into the spotlight today. The alignment of the stars indicates that things are looking up for you socially. A major career move is coming over the horizon, so make sure you are prepared. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Make sure you finish all your tasks before you call it a day, otherwise unfinished business is sure to plague you over the weekend. Adventure can be found anywhere if you know how to look and are with the right person. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A major situation will demand your full attention today, so make sure you stay flexible. Do not be afraid to reach out to others for help if you need it. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not let the cat out of the bag before you are ready as an early reveal will hurt your plans. Tread carefully when it comes to money. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although the pressure has been mounting, have faith that you will be able to handle anything the world throws at you today. In fact, you are sure to perform better the harder things get. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You can be funny and insightful when you want to be. You will be able to make good use of these traits today by cheering up a friend who has been feeling down recently. By helping others, you will help yourself. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your take charge nature makes you extremely suitable for a leadership role. However, do not forget to listen to what others may have to say. Finding common ground with someone you work with will earn you an ally. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



This is a good day for new beginnings. Fortune will be on your side if you decide to put new plans into motion. You are sure to have a good time if you reach out to an old friend. ✭✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take some time out today to treat yourself. You've been doing all you can for others for a long time, now it's time to focus on you. Spend time reviewing your finances. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Trouble may sneak right up next to you without you noticing. Stay on your toes and pay special attention to the actions of others if you don't want to get caught with your pants down. ✭✭✭