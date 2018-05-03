Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/3 15:53:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Snow vehicle

  5 Copying

10 Soft mineral

 14 "Meter" attachment

 15 Place Mead studied

 16 "... and others," briefly

 17 Car renter, big-time

 18 Slimy creature

 19 "Golden Fleece" ship

 20 Modern annoyance

 23 Dispatch vessel

 24 Rent kin

 25 A.M. meal choice

 28 "It's ___ cry from ..."

 30 Gem for Libras

 31 Place for shampoos

 33 Suffix with "symbol"

 36 Airy, small car

 40 Play segment

 41 "The Ram"

 42 Light gas?

 43 Get ready

 44 Coquettes

 46 Bullfighters' procession

 49 GPS suggestion

 51 Changing place, miss?

 57 Opera highlight

 58 Historic record

 59 "Cogito, ___ sum"

 60 Squeal

 61 Utilize a sense

 62 "Bics" prefix

 63 Some poems

 64 Like candy

 65 Some deer

DOWN

  1 Filtered messages

  2 Name on many waists

  3 Musician Clapton

  4 Former British PM

  5 Attack

  6 Twinges, as of hunger

  7 Cricket's stage

  8 French black

  9 Powerful wind

 10 "Coming next" ad

 11 Airy lobbies

 12 Nigerian city

 13 Exact duplicate

 21 Eggs, fancy

 22 Make italics

 25 Unconscious state

 26 Colossal

 27 "Rave" companion

 28 Beer types

 29 "... ___ spacious skies"

 31 Cutting sound effect

 32 Bye, in old Rome

 33 Goat variety

 34 Wild plum

 35 "... that try ___ souls"

 37 December tune

 38 Good rock?

 39 It's important to balance

 43 Flower parts

 44 '80s hairstyle

 45 For what - worth link

 46 Teacher of Aristotle

 47 Was broadcast

 48 Fence crosser

 49 Clean, as vegetables

 50 Address a crowd

 52 Munches

53 Munch, rat-style

 54 Popular cookie

 55 Fictional beast

 56 Typical farm sounds

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
