Puzzle

ACROSS1 Snow vehicle5 Copying10 Soft mineral14 "Meter" attachment15 Place Mead studied16 "... and others," briefly17 Car renter, big-time18 Slimy creature19 "Golden Fleece" ship20 Modern annoyance23 Dispatch vessel24 Rent kin25 A.M. meal choice28 "It's ___ cry from ..."30 Gem for Libras31 Place for shampoos33 Suffix with "symbol"36 Airy, small car40 Play segment41 "The Ram"42 Light gas?43 Get ready44 Coquettes46 Bullfighters' procession49 GPS suggestion51 Changing place, miss?57 Opera highlight58 Historic record59 "Cogito, ___ sum"60 Squeal61 Utilize a sense62 "Bics" prefix63 Some poems64 Like candy65 Some deerDOWN1 Filtered messages2 Name on many waists3 Musician Clapton4 Former British PM5 Attack6 Twinges, as of hunger7 Cricket's stage8 French black9 Powerful wind10 "Coming next" ad11 Airy lobbies12 Nigerian city13 Exact duplicate21 Eggs, fancy22 Make italics25 Unconscious state26 Colossal27 "Rave" companion28 Beer types29 "... ___ spacious skies"31 Cutting sound effect32 Bye, in old Rome33 Goat variety34 Wild plum35 "... that try ___ souls"37 December tune38 Good rock?39 It's important to balance43 Flower parts44 '80s hairstyle45 For what - worth link46 Teacher of Aristotle47 Was broadcast48 Fence crosser49 Clean, as vegetables50 Address a crowd52 Munches53 Munch, rat-style54 Popular cookie55 Fictional beast56 Typical farm sounds

Solution