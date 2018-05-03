Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Snow vehicle
5 Copying
10 Soft mineral
14 "Meter" attachment
15 Place Mead studied
16 "... and others," briefly
17 Car renter, big-time
18 Slimy creature
19 "Golden Fleece" ship
20 Modern annoyance
23 Dispatch vessel
24 Rent kin
25 A.M. meal choice
28 "It's ___ cry from ..."
30 Gem for Libras
31 Place for shampoos
33 Suffix with "symbol"
36 Airy, small car
40 Play segment
41 "The Ram"
42 Light gas?
43 Get ready
44 Coquettes
46 Bullfighters' procession
49 GPS suggestion
51 Changing place, miss?
57 Opera highlight
58 Historic record
59 "Cogito, ___ sum"
60 Squeal
61 Utilize a sense
62 "Bics" prefix
63 Some poems
64 Like candy
65 Some deer
DOWN
1 Filtered messages
2 Name on many waists
3 Musician Clapton
4 Former British PM
5 Attack
6 Twinges, as of hunger
7 Cricket's stage
8 French black
9 Powerful wind
10 "Coming next" ad
11 Airy lobbies
12 Nigerian city
13 Exact duplicate
21 Eggs, fancy
22 Make italics
25 Unconscious state
26 Colossal
27 "Rave" companion
28 Beer types
29 "... ___ spacious skies"
31 Cutting sound effect
32 Bye, in old Rome
33 Goat variety
34 Wild plum
35 "... that try ___ souls"
37 December tune
38 Good rock?
39 It's important to balance
43 Flower parts
44 '80s hairstyle
45 For what - worth link
46 Teacher of Aristotle
47 Was broadcast
48 Fence crosser
49 Clean, as vegetables
50 Address a crowd
52 Munches
53 Munch, rat-style
54 Popular cookie
55 Fictional beast
56 Typical farm sounds
Solution