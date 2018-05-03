Female entrepreneur and her business on batik creations

Zhang Yiping (L) basks a batik product with her mother in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 2, 2018. Obsessed with batik culture since a child, Zhang Yiping, a female youth born in 1993, started her own business on batik creations at her hometown of Danzhai in 2014. Through several years of development, Zhang has set up her batik store and also a hand-made production base where over 100 local women were employed. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)





Zhang Yiping (front) together with employees sends batik products to stores in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)









Zhang Yiping (C) discusses batik designs with an employee in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)









Zhang Yiping checks out the dyeing effect of batik products in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)









Zhang Yiping checks out the quality of batik production in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)









Zhang Yiping draws batik pattern in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)




