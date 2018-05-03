Art Beijing forum delves into relationship between man and nature

The opening of the Nature Art Museum at Art Beijing Photo: Courtesy of Art Intervention

Art Intervention, an organization that aims to incorporate art into people's daily lives, hosted three forums that saw artists and critics discuss human beings relationship with nature during the annual Art Beijing festival that ended on Wednesday.According to a press release sent to Global Times on Wednesday, the first forum, Moving Museum in Nature, focused on the organization's Rehe Yinmachuan project and the opening of the Nature Art Museum in North China's Hebei Province.According to Dong Mengyang, the founder of Art Beijing, the project is an experimental attempt to combine art meant for public spaces with nature.At the forum, project founder Li Ding explained how the project started as a public art installation near the Great Wall and eventually became the Nature Art Museum with the involvement of artists from the Central Academy of Fine Arts.Li explained that he and his team hope to invite top Chinese artists to join the Nature Art Museum and make it one of the world's best natural classrooms.