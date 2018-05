People wait in a real estate registration center in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Thursday afternoon. With political stability expected on the Korean Peninsula, many investors rush to buy houses in Dandong, which is a major Chinese port city bordering North Korea. The average home price in Dandong's New City is now up by 1,000 yuan ($157) compared with March. A local resident expects the increase in the average home price in the area to exceed 8,000 yuan soon.