New policies aim at high-end foreign talents

Shanghai launched new policies to draw high-end foreign talents to the city, Wenhui Daily reported Thursday.







The new policies allow nine employers including the management committee of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone committee, Xuhui district government, Yangpu district government, Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University to recognize and recommend high-end foreign talents to acquire foreign permanent resident ID cards in China on their own.



According to the policies, one high-end talent can recommend six team members to apply for the card; foreign talents working for the mentioned nine employers are allowed to do part-time work in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship; international graduates from key universities in China or abroad are allowed to apply for a two-year resident permit for internships or entrepreneurships and a permanent resident permit after working for three years.





