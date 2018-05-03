Shanghai will brand its global service ability

Shanghai aims to advance its comprehensive service ability, with an emphasis on economics, finance, trade, shipping, science and technology innovation, said Ma Chunlei, vice secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government, at a press conference Thursday.



To promote Shanghai Service as a brand, the city must achieve wider influence by improving its global resource allocation, extending the service at a national and international range and making the best use of platforms such as exhibitions, trade fairs and forums.



By 2020, Shanghai aims to remarkably increase its ability to allocate global resources, realize a high-quality development for the service economy, provide better quality of life for residents, and improve the recognition and popularity of Shanghai Service.