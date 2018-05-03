Guinness sets record straight on botched drone show in China

A Chinese company set the world record for most drones simultaneously flown days before a televised flight that featured mid-air snafus, Guinness World Record officials said Wednesday.



Guangzhou-based Ehang flew 1,374 drones above Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in what reportedly was a 10.5 million yuan ($1.6 million) light show on Tuesday over the May Day holiday.



Guinness representatives were on hand to award the company for most UAVs flown simultaneously after it beat US tech firm Intel's 1,218 drone display at the 2018 Winter Olympics.



The drones, however, had failed to fly in their preplanned formations during the Tuesday show, prompting doubt over the record's authenticity.



Guinness took to Sina Weibo the next day, explaining the official flight - which saw 1,374 drones fly simultaneously for more than one minute - had already taken place on Sunday.



"When the certificate was issued on May 1, Guinness officials made it clear that the record was broken on April 29, not May 1," the post read.



The Paper