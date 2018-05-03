Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London marks royal nuptials

The Royal Botanical Afternoon Tea Photo: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London

To celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London is delighted to launch the Royal Botanical Afternoon Tea and The Royal Celebration Experience.The Royal Botanical Afternoon Tea takes its inspiration from the traditions of the British royal family and its soon-to-be "princess," Meghan Markle. The tea service features a delightful selection of botanical-themed cakes, scones and freshly made sandwiches and is served at TÎNG, the hotel's signature restaurant and lounge. TÎNG is situated 128 meters above ground and has stunning views of London's most iconic landmarks.Marking Prince Harry's intimate proposal over a home-cooked roast chicken, and as every royal bouquet contains a sprig of myrtle to symbolize hope and love, a roast chicken and myrtle sandwich stars in the new menu. The myrtle tradition began in 1840 when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert and continued with the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William six years ago.Executive Pastry Chef Heather Kaniuk and her team have delicately crafted a selection of sweets, taking inspiration from flowers grown in the royal gardens. Stemming from Queen Victoria's love of violets, which symbolizes modesty and fidelity, a cassis violet macaron features blackcurrant confiture and violet crème. The menu's raspberry, rose and lychee mousse is inspired by a silver-pink rose dating back to the 1950's called the "Queen Elizabeth Rose" which was named after Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch.

A suite at Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London Photo: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London

A new caramelized apple and elderflower tart, cherry blossom with chocolate and vanilla roulade, and milk chocolate religieuse with Earl Grey tea and grapefruit compote, also raise a toast to the upcoming nuptials. The Royal Botanical Afternoon Tea is decorated with pink peonies, Markle's favorite flower.With a 14-year career in some of the most revered pastry kitchens and patisseries in London, the US and Canada, Chef Kaniuk leads a talented team at Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London. She is responsible for all the pastry and confectionary items served at the hotel, including the intricate Shangri-La signature cakes at LÁNG, the local cafe and wine bar, and afternoon tea and dessert offerings at TÎNG, as well as private events, weddings and in-room dining.Chef Kaniuk's passion is creating quality and imaginative pastries and developing her team members. She is firmly committed to upskilling and training her team to give them the best start in the industry and help attract new chefs to her craft.