Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Annihilation



湮灭



(yānmiè)

1. It's destroying everything.



它在摧毁一切。



(tā zài cuīhuǐ yíqiè.)

2. It's not destroying... It's making something new.



它不是在摧毁,而是在创造一些新东西。



(tā búshì zài cuīhuǐ, érshì zài chuànɡzào yìxiē xīn dōnɡxi.)



3. Then, as a psychologist, I think you're confusing suicide with self-destruction, and they're very different. Almost none of us commit suicide, whereas almost all of us self-destruct. Somehow. In some part of our lives. We drink, or take drugs, or destabilize the happy job... or happy marriage.



那么,作为一个心理学家,我认为你混淆了自杀和自毁两个概念。它们其实有很大差别。基本上我们没人会自杀,而全部都是在自毁,通过某种方式,像是喝酒,吸毒,或是毁掉一份让你快乐的工作,又或是搞砸幸福的婚姻。



(nàme, zuòwéi yíɡè xīnlǐ xuéjiā, wǒ rènwéi nǐ hùnxiáo le zìshā hé zìhuǐ liǎnɡɡè ɡàiniàn. tāmén qíshí yǒu hěndà chàbié. jīběn shànɡ wǒmén méirén huì zìshā, ér quánbù dōushì zài zìhuǐ, tōnɡɡuò mǒu zhǒnɡ fānɡshì, xiànɡshì hējiǔ, xīdú, huòshì huǐdiào yífèn rànɡ nǐ kuàilè de ɡōnɡzuò, yòu huòshì ɡǎozá xìnɡfú de hūnyīn.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





