Blind singer not allowed at hotel with guide dog

A blind singer was refused by a local hotel due to his guide dog, Shanghai Morning Post reported Thursday. The singer was disappointed. But most hotels do not allow customers to bring pets into their rooms. However, there are no clear regulations stating whether or not blind people can bring their guide dog into a hotel, according to the report. Shanghai started to train guide dogs for the blind in 2007, with a total of 36 dogs currently in service, said the report. Experts suggest there should be more public conveniences for the disabled. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT