The weekend has arrived! It's time to put your cares aside and concentrate on just enjoying yourself. Take advantage of this time to recharge your batteries for the coming week. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 10, 19.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Instead of waiting for love to find you, you should go out and actively pursue it. This weekend will be a great time to head out with friends and make some new connections. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your sense of humor will carry you through difficult times. Sometimes the only thing you can is laugh. Romance is in the air this weekend. A chance encounter may lead to something more. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Playing hardball will be the only way to move your plans forward this weekend. The competition will be well-prepared so make sure you are ready for a long and drawn out battle. A good friend will give you some useful financial advice. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Circumstances may force you into the spotlight this weekend. Make the most of your time on stage by promoting your plans and ideas. A funny moment should be shared with friends. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Prepare yourself for a roller coaster ride this weekend as your luck may constantly bounce from good to bad and back again. Some deft maneuvering on your part will enable you to take advantage of the highs and minimize the impact of the lows. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Keep your eyes open this weekend as opportunity will be waiting for you around every corner. This will be an excellent time to push your career forward. ✭✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your positive nature will make you exceptionally effective at inspiring others to work harder. Pay close attention to your health, the warning signs will come early but they will be faint. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Going with your strengths will allow you to get far this weekend. You will be presented a great opportunity to show others what you are capable of bringing to the table. A chance like this won't come again for a very long while, so make the most of it. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A number of new difficulties will present themselves this weekend. Don't fret too much. If you keep moving forward you will be able to overcome the roadblocks holding you back. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A new acquaintance may be able to introduce you to an interesting new hobby.



Beware of those who seek to control you through emotional manipulation. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will be able to earn some extra pocket money by making full use of your imagination to come up with some innovative ideas. Take time out to talk to people who can teach you how to market your talents and abilities. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It will be helpful to spend time with someone older or more experienced than yourself. What you will be able to learn will prove extremely useful in the future. ✭✭✭✭



