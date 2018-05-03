Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Lively dance
6 Temporarily provide
10 Starch, briefly
14 Adage
15 ___ gin fizz
16 "O Mio Babbino Caro," e.g.
17 Not quite a U.S. president
20 Will topic
21 Some Central Europeans
22 "Graven" thing
25 Plaster for painters
26 Head swiveler
30 Be beaten
32 Occluded
35 Alters writing
41 Minimalist's declaration
43 Streep's "Choice" role
44 Certain wind
45 "Aw, man!"
47 Big name in fruit
48 Show attentiveness
53 Parkinson's drug
56 Get ready early?
58 Brings joy to
63 How icy hosts make one feel
66 Poker fee
67 ___ vera
68 Bandleader Shaw
69 Udder part
70 Shade
71 Cheep housing?
DOWN
1 "By the ___ token ..."
2 Line of rotation
3 Jackson or Pappas
4 Corded weapon
5 Elite violin
6 Hallucinogenic drug
7 Wee toy assembler
8 Sleep disturbances
9 Big name in PCs
10 Have a cow
11 General vicinities
12 Investor's concerns
13 Low down singer?
18 "Out of Time" band
19 Captain's writings
23 Nautical direction
24 Much-needed blessing
26 Fish catchers
27 Repeated sound
28 Applaud
29 Kin of kin
31 Slithery sea creatures
33 Letters that revolve
34 Cold coaster
36 Mass. school
37 Barely earned (with "out")
38 Early Roman emperor
39 Pickle variety
40 Lump over a peeper
42 Starch from a palm
46 U-turn from acid
48 Egg mishap sound
49 "Flashdance" singer Cara
50 Protective seed coat
51 Distressed
52 Bit of butter
54 ___ Wee Reese
55 Detective Pinkerton
57 Gab
59 Land unit
60 Tykes
61 Give forth, as light
62 Matches a poker raise
64 Prefix with "profit"
65 Rainy
Solution