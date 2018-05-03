Puzzle









ACROSS



1 Lively dance



6 Temporarily provide



10 Starch, briefly



14 Adage



15 ___ gin fizz



16 "O Mio Babbino Caro," e.g.



17 Not quite a U.S. president



20 Will topic



21 Some Central Europeans



22 "Graven" thing



25 Plaster for painters



26 Head swiveler



30 Be beaten



32 Occluded



35 Alters writing



41 Minimalist's declaration



43 Streep's "Choice" role



44 Certain wind



45 "Aw, man!"



47 Big name in fruit



48 Show attentiveness



53 Parkinson's drug



56 Get ready early?



58 Brings joy to



63 How icy hosts make one feel



66 Poker fee



67 ___ vera



68 Bandleader Shaw



69 Udder part



70 Shade



71 Cheep housing?

DOWN



1 "By the ___ token ..."



2 Line of rotation



3 Jackson or Pappas



4 Corded weapon



5 Elite violin



6 Hallucinogenic drug



7 Wee toy assembler



8 Sleep disturbances



9 Big name in PCs



10 Have a cow



11 General vicinities



12 Investor's concerns



13 Low down singer?



18 "Out of Time" band



19 Captain's writings



23 Nautical direction



24 Much-needed blessing



26 Fish catchers



27 Repeated sound



28 Applaud



29 Kin of kin



31 Slithery sea creatures



33 Letters that revolve



34 Cold coaster



36 Mass. school



37 Barely earned (with "out")



38 Early Roman emperor



39 Pickle variety



40 Lump over a peeper



42 Starch from a palm



46 U-turn from acid



48 Egg mishap sound



49 "Flashdance" singer Cara



50 Protective seed coat



51 Distressed



52 Bit of butter



54 ___ Wee Reese



55 Detective Pinkerton



57 Gab



59 Land unit



60 Tykes



61 Give forth, as light



62 Matches a poker raise



64 Prefix with "profit"



65 Rainy





Solution





