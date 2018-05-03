Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/3 18:38:42

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Lively dance

  6 Temporarily provide

10 Starch, briefly

 14 Adage

 15 ___ gin fizz

 16 "O Mio Babbino Caro," e.g.

 17 Not quite a U.S. president

 20 Will topic

 21 Some Central Europeans

 22 "Graven" thing

 25 Plaster for painters

 26 Head swiveler

 30 Be beaten

 32 Occluded

 35 Alters writing

 41 Minimalist's declaration

 43 Streep's "Choice" role

 44 Certain wind

 45 "Aw, man!"

 47 Big name in fruit

 48 Show attentiveness

 53 Parkinson's drug

 56 Get ready early?

 58 Brings joy to

 63 How icy hosts make one feel

 66 Poker fee

 67 ___ vera

 68 Bandleader Shaw

 69 Udder part

 70 Shade

 71 Cheep housing?

DOWN

  1 "By the ___ token ..."

  2 Line of rotation

  3 Jackson or Pappas

  4 Corded weapon

  5 Elite violin

  6 Hallucinogenic drug

  7 Wee toy assembler

  8 Sleep disturbances

  9 Big name in PCs

 10 Have a cow

 11 General vicinities

 12 Investor's concerns

 13 Low down singer?

 18 "Out of Time" band

 19 Captain's writings

 23 Nautical direction

 24 Much-needed blessing

 26 Fish catchers

 27 Repeated sound

 28 Applaud

 29 Kin of kin

 31 Slithery sea creatures

 33 Letters that revolve

 34 Cold coaster

 36 Mass. school

 37 Barely earned (with "out")

 38 Early Roman emperor

 39 Pickle variety

 40 Lump over a peeper

 42 Starch from a palm

 46 U-turn from acid

 48 Egg mishap sound

 49 "Flashdance" singer Cara

 50 Protective seed coat

 51 Distressed

 52 Bit of butter

 54 ___ Wee Reese

 55 Detective Pinkerton

 57 Gab

 59 Land unit

 60 Tykes

 61 Give forth, as light

 62 Matches a poker raise

 64 Prefix with "profit"

 65 Rainy

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
