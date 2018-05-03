Encounter classic Chinese children’s literature at People’s Square

After the Shanghai Spring International Music Festival was announced at the Music Corner of People's Square Metro Station recently, it was time for commuters to be surprised once again, as they had a chance to meet the winners of the Chen Bochui International Children's Literature Award and "Bear Buns," a character from Shanghai-style children's literature.The Baoshan series of the Metro Music Corner Show "Four Seasons in Bloom - Happy Baoshan" started its first event at the Music Corner. Several exciting shows were presented including the dance The Ballad of Mulan performed by children from Baoshan district, attracting the attention of passersby and commuters.Works included the original children's play A Cat Who Wants to Fly adapted from Chen Bochui's classic piece, a dubbing of the new version of animated TV series Ma Liang and the Magic Paint Brush produced in Baoshan, Chinese and foreign language recitations of award-winning works from the Chen Bochui International Children's Literature Award, as well as a parent-child crosstalk "From The Analects of Confucius to Confucius Says."Furthermore, 37 award-winning works from the 2014-2017 Chen Bochui International Children's Literature Awards were also displayed. These included masterpieces of well-known Chinese children's literature writers and illustrators, and also excellent ­children's illustrated books published by globally renowned publishing houses.After looking at these books, many children picked up pens and brushes and started creating illustrations of their own.As a brand event of the Chen Bochui International Children's Literature Award, the Original Illustration Exhibition once again started to collect entries from the public.The theme of the competition for 2019 is "Dreamers, do you still remember your childhood dreams?" The competition aims to inspire participants' creativity and imagination and will be divided into two groups, a professional group and a public group.As the activities of the Chen Bochui International Children's Literature Award were being carried out in full swing, the "World Book Day: Good Books We've Read These Years - Children's Literature Metro Treasure Hunt" heralded its arrival with a series of interesting events.A "Man of Mystery" wearing bear-paw gloves met children passing by and gave them a secret signal. The "Swallow Sister," Chen Yanhua's recitation of exciting extracts from the popular children's book series Bear Buns, transported the children into the world the book inhabits, and the appearance of "Bear Buns" in person excited the young readers.The books came to life through words, sounds and three-dimensional cartoon images. According to Qin Wenjun, the planner of the Bear Buns series, the distance between young readers and children's literature was narrowed, by the use of this effective and interesting context-based reading approach.Subway stations are not always about commuters who are in a rush to reach their destinations; sometimes such colorful activities can help people slow down just a bit.Since 2016, the organizer of Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Co, and the Cultural (Broadcast) Bureaus of various local districts have worked together to develop a cultural display season with regional characteristics of Shanghai at the Metro Music Corner.This has helped diversify display platforms for regional cultural characteristics of various districts and created a rich urban cultural atmosphere. So far, nearly 50 themed performances have been presented to subway ­commuters and passersby, and these have been highly appreciated by the public.This year, the Baoshan series "Four Seasons in Bloom - Happy Baoshan" started the cultural display season. From April to June, one cultural display event will be held every Sunday afternoon.The six events will showcase to the public various aspects of Baoshan such as its regional features, cultural ­atmosphere, urban environment, industrial development and cruise economy.After the Chen Bochui International Children's Literature Award comes to an end, a series of exciting events are all set to be presented, including public cultural programs of Baoshan that were earlier performed on the stage of the CCTV program "Stars' Gathering," an opera highlights show by Baoshan Shanghai Opera Heritage Center, a cappella music show, award-winning programs of "Baoshan Star Stage," and a special show of Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Arts Festival.Blow-molded prints, Wusong dough sculpture, Luodian lanterns, Luojing cross-stitch, Dachang string and pipe ensemble, Luodian dragon boats, Yuepu Drum and other regional intangible cultural heritage items featuring traditional Chinese culture will also be displayed.This story is based on a press release from the municipal government on Touch Shanghai.

Children reading at a library Photo: VCG