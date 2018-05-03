China’s first provincial level marriage culture museum opens in Shanghai

No matter if a marriage ends in divorce, most always begin with a hopeful and glamorous wedding. As 86-year-old Lu Deyi remembers hers, even though 71 years have passed since she and her deceased husband were married, when looking at their old black-and-white wedding photographs, sweet memories emerge in her mind. The elderly Shanghai resident could not help but talk nonstop to the Global Times at the newly opened Shanghai Marriage Culture Museum about how fashionable her 1947 wedding ceremony was for the time.

Wedding photos exhibited at the museum Photos: Du Qiongfang/GT

Lu, a Shanghai citizen, told the Global Times that she was married at a group wedding ceremony held by the association of fellow provincials of Ningbo (many Shanghai citizens were migrants from neighboring cities back then), East China's Zhejiang Province, in 1947."At that time, group weddings were very fashionable. The ceremony was held at No.1 Department Store on Nanjing Road East of Huangpu district and the wedding banquet was held at Hongyunlou Restaurant on Jinling Road East. We stayed at a hotel overnight and visited my own parents the next day," Lu said.At her wedding, brides in wedding dresses and bridegrooms in suits posed for black-and-white photos, as displayed at the museum."My husband and the male guests drove a car to pick me up at my home and we drove to the ceremony," said Lu, who added that the brides were picked up in bridal sedan chairs when she was very young, which she also saw pictures of at the museum.Lu showed the Global Times that she also rode in a sedan and that her husband was dressed in a suit for their wedding. "I miss him a lot when I see these photos," Lu said."The photos remind me of the wedding ceremonies that my family experienced generation after generation; my own wedding, my son's and then my grandson's wedding," said Lu, whose son is 60 and grandson 33.

Lu Deyi points at a black-and-white photo of group wedding similar to her own at the museum

Set up in Putuo District Resident Service Center, the museum is China's first provincial level marriage culture museum. It showcases the historical evolution of Shanghai's marriage culture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) onward and focuses on marriage culture development after the establishment of The People's Republic of China.Opening to the public on May 1, the museum presents local marriage customs and wedding rituals, and records the development of the Shanghai's marriage registration system from different eras through different mediums including texts, graphs, photos, objects and multimedia presentations.Divided into three sections - Shanghai marriage registration management, marriage customs and family disciplines - the museum features 137 photographs and 236 dowries collected over the decades.A variety of small items that were once commonly used in almost every Shanghainese household are on display, such as an enamel washbasin, a 555-brand mechanic alarm clock, glass fruit plates, porcelain teapots and makeup jars.According to Zhou Jingbo, an official with the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, Shanghai's marriage culture is unique and its development experienced three periods: ancient marriage, marriage influenced by the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, and marriage in modern times.The museum's organizer hopes visitors can feel the beauty, responsibility and obligation of marriage and respect the marriage customs. They hope local modern families will emphasize more family rules and create a harmonious family life in the city.In China, marriage customs in different regions have their own unique specialties and characteristics.During the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), big Shanghai families' weddings were exquisite and had a series of rigid procedures.First, the bridegroom-to-be needed to propose a marriage to his future bride through a matchmaker. After the parents of the bride agreed, the bridegroom proposed to the bride via gifts.The bridegroom would then ask the bride her name and birthday information for the purpose of fortunetelling their marriage - if their marriage was auspicious or ominous. If the fortuneteller felt the marriage would be fine, the bridegroom gave betrothal presents to the bride's family.Then the bridegroom's family selected an auspicious date for the wedding and informed the bride. On the big day, the bridegroom picked up his bride at her home by himself and they attended the wedding ceremony at the bridegroom's home.The betrothal presents and bride prices included jewelry, clothes, tea leaves and biscuits. The bride's gifts to her husband often comprised of shoes, hats and spectacles. The bride's dowry included quilts, cases, bathtubs and even wooden toilets.During The Republic of China (1912-1949) period, big changes occurred in Shanghai's traditional marriage customs.Young students fought against arranged marriages and advocated freedom in socializing between men and women. At these weddings, bridegrooms dressed in swallowtail coats and brides in white Western wedding dresses.The combination of Western-style customs and Chinese traditional wedding customs was called a "civilized marriage." The first group civilized wedding, where 57 couples joined in, was held on April 3, 1935. Group weddings became a trendy and influential marriage custom in the 1930s and 1940s.After the establishment of The People's Republic of China in 1949 and the implementation of China's new Marriage Laws in 1950, old-style arranged marriages were replaced with "free" marriages; long-existing customs were gradually eliminated. Fortunetelling and betrothal presents were rarely seen anymore, and wedding ceremonies were simplified.Young couples got to know each other first, then fell in love, and then married freely. When they registered their marriage at civil affairs bureaus and obtained their marriage certificates, their relations were confirmed by law.The new Marriage Laws prevented relationships from being interfered with by meddlesome parents. But old marriage customs such as using a matchmaker and blind dates arranged by parents still existed.A typical feature of marriages in the 1960s and 1970s was for "revolutionary" couples to hold their wedding ceremonies at their work units; their bosses would read aloud their marriage certificates issued by civil affairs authorities. The bride and bridegroom would tell stories to the audience; relatives would play games and eat some simple snacks.The bride's dowries in the 1970s were very utilitarian: a watch, bicycle, sewing machine and radio. If dowries were famously branded, such as a Shanghai-brand watch, Bee-brand sewing machine or Forever-brand bicycle, the couple was envied by their co-workers and neighbors.In the 1980s and 1990s, with the improvement of urban and rural Chinese citizens' life standards, marriage customs in Shanghai changed and modernized even further.Wedding photos became increasingly popular and the scale of wedding banquets varied greatly depending on the couples' respective income. Some preferred not to hold a ceremony, others preferred large-scale group weddings, which cost less than traditional weddings. The bride's dowries were upgraded to a television, refrigerator and washing machine."I can see the development of our society through the changes in China's marriage customs," a young woman surnamed Huang told the Global Times at the museum.A young man surnamed Zhang, her boyfriend, was most impressed by the photos of weddings in the 1990s, because their own parents were married around that same time. Zhang's parents still own many of the same old items that are on display at the museum, such as an enameled washbasin and a 555-brand mechanical alarm clock."I used to hear my parents talking a little bit about their wedding, but this exhibition allows me to know Shanghai's marriage customs systematically," Zhang commented.

Wooden furniture used in the 1960s





The bridal sedan, bed and bride's dress for traditional Chinese wedding

Dowries and household items prepared for weddings in different ages

Dowries and household items prepared for weddings in different ages





Dowries and household items prepared for weddings in different ages





An enameled washbin





The swallowtail coat and white Western wedding dress



