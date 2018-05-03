Chinese FM, DPRK top leader meet on ties, Korean Peninsula issue

China supports and congratulates on the successful completion of the inter-Korean summit last month, which has brought beneficial opportunities for a political solution to the Korean Peninsula
issue, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.
He made the remarks when meeting with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), during his two-day visit to the country.
Kim crossed the inter-Korean border on April 27 and met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
in the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom.
On the border village, the leaders pledged to end the Korean War and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in the Panmunjom Declaration.
China supports an end to the state of war on the Peninsula, and backs the DPRK's decision to shift its strategic pivot to economic development and the resolution of the DPRK's legitimate security concerns during the denuclearization process, Wang said.
China is willing to maintain communication with the DPRK over the issue and advance coordination between the two countries, he added.
For his part, Kim spoke highly of China's efforts and contributions to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and said that the DPRK is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China.
Achieving the denuclearization of the Peninsula is the firm position of the DPRK side, Kim said.