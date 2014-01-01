Xi inspires students with insight into education, Marxism

Teachers and students at Peking University (PKU) said they were inspired by a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said on Wednesday that Marxism, the guiding ideology of the Communist Party of China (CPC), should be promoted in campuses, classrooms, and among students.



Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech during an inspection tour of PKU, ahead of China's Youth Day and the 120th anniversary of PKU, both falling on May 4.



PKU is the cradle of Marxism in China. The May 4 Movement, which contributed to the founding of the CPC, began at the university.



More recently the PKU set up the first School of Marxism in the country and in January established the research institute on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



While visiting the School of Marxism, Xi watched an exhibition and learned about the research and teaching of Marxism and Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



He said any university's school of Marxism should follow a clear-cut political orientation and teaching principles. Marxism should be consolidated as the guiding ideology and promoted in campuses, classrooms, and among students, he said.



Zhang Huifeng, an associate professor at PKU's School of Marxism, told the Global Times on Thursday that he and his colleagues have been inspired by Xi's visit to the school and his speech. Zhang and the other teachers attended a colloquium following Xi's speech on Wednesday.



"I think the speech focuses on how to cultivate our youth, which is at the core of a university. There is an old Chinese saying - 'Seek ethics and integrity before success in one's career.' Xi's speech echoes this saying," Zhang said.



"Elements of Marxism should be added to moral education in universities to teach our students to strive for the ideals of Marxism and the happiness of humankind. In the future, Marxism education should be reflected in the overall curriculum," Zhang noted.



"President Xi's speech sets the tone of our work. For those of us at the School of Marxism, we shoulder a great responsibility to help cultivate good morals in our students," Zhang said.



In his speech, Xi also stressed the importance of education, saying higher education is an important benchmark of the development level of a country and its development potential.



Noting that the development of universities and the nation complement each other, Xi stressed that more efforts should be spent on nurturing world-class universities, but foremost with Chinese characteristics.



Wang Xuguang, a PKU student, said that he is especially inspired by Xi's remarks on education.



"A country is strong when its education is strong. It's the younger generation that holds the power to change society for the better," Wang said.



Xi also stressed efforts to train competent teachers and establish a system for cultivating talent.



A number of world-leading science and technology professionals, young scientists and engineers, and innovation teams should be trained, with major breakthroughs in pioneering basic research and original innovations as their goal, Xi said.

Celebrating Marx



Chinese students in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, along with international students from Guangzhou-based Jinan University celebrated the upcoming Youth Day by reciting Xi's book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China in both Chinese and English, the Guangzhou Daily reported.



The entire narration will be recorded and made into 600 audio clips, which will be made available on the mobile app of Huacheng FM, a Guangzhou-based radio station.



To celebrate the upcoming 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth, Huacheng FM will roll out a program on Saturday in which more than 20 Party members selected from Guangzhou government organizations will recite the Communist Manifesto.