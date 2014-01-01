UBS seeks JV control

UBS Group is looking for a controlling stake in its China joint venture, UBS Securities Co, after the country's securities regulator announced new rules earlier this year easing restrictions on foreign ownership of brokerages.



UBS Securities has submitted an application to the regulator seeking approval for UBS to raise its stake in the JV to 51 percent, UBS said in an emailed statement on Thursday.



The China Securities Regulatory Commission is reviewing UBS' application, the statement said.



It currently has about a 25 percent stake in the JV, according to UBS Securities' website.





