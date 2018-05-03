Figuratively Speaking

17,277 yuan



Per capita disposable income of Shanghai residents in the first quarter, ranking first in the country, according to official data.



5.4%



Economic growth forecast for East Asia in 2018, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing an industry report.



284.2b yuan



Land leasing revenue of 50 cities across China in April, an increase of 83.4 percent year-on-year.



$630b



Loans offered by Chinese banks in overseas markets in 2017, up 500 percent from 2010, said a report released by the Institute of International Finance on Wednesday.





