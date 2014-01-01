Daimler to buy from CATL

Daimler has awarded a contract for supplying electric car battery cells to China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), the German carmaker's procurement executive, Sabine Angermann, said on Wednesday.



Speaking at a press conference in Stuttgart, Germany, to discuss sourcing of raw materials for electric car batteries, Angermann declined to reveal further details about the volume of the supply contract and whether it goes beyond supplying battery cells for Mercedes-Benz cars built outside of China.





