A view of a slaughterhouse project under construction in Zhoushan, a city in East China's Zhejiang Province. The slaughterhouse will be used for handling imported cattle from Australia. The first shipment of live export cattle from Australia to China took place in January, which was considered a significant step up in live cattle trade. The live cattle trade is currently worth around $1.2 billion a year to Australia, according to media reports. Photo: VCG