TCO shipment services start

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co on Wednesday launched transport services for the Tengizchevroil (TCO) project, the world's largest oil and gas development project, industry news site ship.sh reported on Thursday.



TCO is a joint venture set up in 1993 between Chevron , ExxonMobil , KazMunayGas and LukArco.



The company's semi-submerged ship, which weighs about 20,000 tons, will first load K101/K102 modules of the project in South Korea and ship them to Hamina, Finland, according to the report.

