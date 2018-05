Ganfeng eyes Australian lithium

Jiangxi-based Ganfeng Lithium Co and South Korea's LG Chem are among parties that have approached mining services provider Mineral Resources about buying a stake in one of its Australian lithium mines, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Japan's Mitsui & Co and Chinese battery maker CATL have also showed interest in the asset and in securing lithium output, the people noted.