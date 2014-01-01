US must take stand to end racist incidents like Starbucks arrest

Imagine walking into an eatery and being led out in handcuffs because of the color of your skin. While this scenario might seem farfetched, it actually happened to two black men recently at a Philadelphia Starbucks and it stands as another piece of evidence that the US has a racism problem.



In the last 30 days alone, many protesters and advocates have voiced concerns over an array of incidents that they claim were racially motivated. While the events are extremely different, ranging from murder to vandalism, they all show that a certain level of racism exists in the US and still causes certain people to act poorly.



The first instance is the murder of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man who was shot at 20 times by police after they suspected him of vandalizing cars in a Sacramento neighborhood. Clark was unarmed at the time and eight of those shots struck him in his back. He was also standing in his grandmother's backyard at the time of the incident.



The police used the well-known rhetoric of mistaking a harmless item as a weapon - in Clark's case it was a cellphone - and shot him while claiming they feared for their lives. This scenario, along with the countless similar scenarios that have taken place in the past, begs the question: Why don't police de-escalate these types of situations when a person of color is involved?



It's easy to label this act as racist when comparing it to the arrest of Nikolas Cruz, the Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, who was ­taken into police custody without incident. In fact, USA Today reported that the police officers who arrested Cruz calmed him down by telling him "he was going to be fine."



Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is seeing some recent media attention after the campus was hit with a string of racist fliers, graffiti, and vandalism not too long after some fraternity members were caught dressing in blackface and other racist costumes. Specifically, the fliers claimed that African-Americans were a sub-species to Caucasians. To fight against the racist views, students and teachers littered the campus with posters defending cultural diversity. However, the posters were slashed, and some saw the act as a threat against minorities.



While most people take racist matters seriously, some students see these racist acts as funny or truth and others seem to want to back up their ideologies with intimidation. This level of racism is stunning, especially since college is typically a time for people to broaden their minds with ­diversity - not narrow them with racist notions.



What makes matters worse is the fact that such a large community of young people were OK with the racist remarks and did not see that their actions were hurtful or intolerant.



The student did issue an apology for wearing blackface, but according to Cal Poly President Jeffery Armstrong he will likely not be expelled.



The US has a long way to go to rid itself of its racial divide and it could learn from Canada, which is consistently praised for its progressive views on race.



However, the only real way to solve Americans' racial problems are through accountability. The US needs to take a stand against these racist acts and show that they will not be tolerated. Because if no one is reprimanded for doing something wrong, others will continue to think it's ­acceptable behavior.



