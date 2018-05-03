Two Myanmar drug dealers sentenced to death in Southwest China

A court in Southwest China's Yunnan Province Wednesday sentenced two people from Myanmar to death for drug trafficking and killing a Chinese police officer.



One was convicted of shooting and killing a police officer in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture on November 4, 2016, according to a local court.



The other man and two accomplices escaped and fled to Myanmar, but were detained and turned over to the police. They were handed over to Chinese police on November 6, 2016 together with a handgun and 11 bullets.



During the operation, police seized 17.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, also known as ice, and a handgun and bullets.



The two accomplices were sentenced to life and 15 years in prison, respectively.



The four have appealed.



Yunnan Province, which borders the notorious "Golden Triangle" of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, is at the forefront of Chinese police' anti-drug efforts.



Xinhua

