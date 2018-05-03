Fire guts Beijing residential building, no casualties reported

A residential building in downtown Beijing caught fire Thursday night, with no casualties reported as of press time.



The fire reportedly began in south Beijing's Chuiyangliubei residential area at around 10 pm.



Nearby residents said the building was undergoing an outer wall renovation.



According to a video sent by witnesses to the Global Times, the whole building was on fire, with steel frames around the building.



A resident surnamed Zhang, who lives across the street, told the Global Times that she heard several explosions during the fire.



Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, and another nearby resident surnamed Hu told the Global Times that the fire was subsiding.

