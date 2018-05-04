Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea, both pilots killed

A Russian Su-30SM fighter crashed over the Mediterranean Sea shortly after its takeoff, killing both pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



The accident took place at around 09:45 Moscow time (0645 GMT) when the aircraft was climbing after the take-off from the Khmeimim airfield in the port city of Latakia in western Syria, Russian media reported, citing a ministry statement.



Both pilots who fought until the last minute to save the plane were killed, the ministry said.



According to preliminary information, a bird that hit the plane's engine could have caused the crash.

