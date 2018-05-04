Why the long face?

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

A 31-year-old man underwent plastic surgery after a series of unsuccessful blind dates, according to a report in the Hubei Province-based Chutian Metropolis Daily. But the surgery damaged his face, leaving the left and right sides significantly asymmetrical. An increasing number of young people appear to believe that the beautiful people have the keys to happiness, and access to an easier lifestyle. Believing this, they line up for plastic surgery that creates a higher nose bridge or double eyelids. But concepts of beauty are changing: Today's ugly might be tomorrow's beautiful. On the Chinese mainland, "noble face" has become a buzzword among Chinese millennials. It promotes a more intangible concept of beauty, an antidote to the made-up, photoshopped and surgically sweet web celebrity face that dominates media and advertising. Aesthetics may change, but inner beauty is the same. It seems worthwhile to pause before the knife and remember what really matters.