Turkish PM to visit Kuwait to cement strategic relationship

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's will visit Kuwait next week to cement the bilateral strategic relationship, the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported Thursday.



During the visit on May 8, Kuwait and Turkey will ink a number of cooperation agreements, KUNA quoted Kuwaiti Ambassador to Turkey Ghassan Al-Zawawi as saying.



The two countries will tackle current regional challenges through further consultation and coordination, the ambassador added.



In addition, Yildirim may inspect the construction site of the backup facilities for Kuwait airport, executed by the Turkish company Limak, Al-Zawawi said.



Trade exchanges between Kuwait and Turkey reached about 1.5 billion US dollars annually. The two countries have also cooperated in providing aid to the Syrian refugees in Turkey.



Turkey is also a favorite tourist destination for many Kuwaitis, KUNA said.

