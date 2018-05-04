US vice president delays Brazil trip ahead of expected Trump-Kim talks

US Vice President Mike Pence delayed a scheduled trip to Brazil ahead of an expected meeting between President Donald Trump and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s top leader Kim Jong Un, a spokesperson for Pence said on Thursday.



"The Vice President is delaying his trip to Brazil in order to ensure all diplomatic and national security resources are available" as Trump plans for his talks with Kim, said Pence's press secretary Alyssa Farah in a statement.



Trump, who was expected to meet Kim in the coming weeks, said on Tuesday that the location and date of their talks probably will be announced in a "couple of days."



The US president revealed on Monday that Singapore and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the DPRK and South Korea could be possible sites for his meeting with Kim.



Pence was scheduled to visit Brazil at the end of the month.

