Zambia, Japan sign agreement on mineral exploration collaboration

Zambia and Japan on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation between companies on exploration of mineral resources such as copper and cobalt.



The deal was signed by Zambia's Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa and Tetsuhiro Hosono, president of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, on the sidelines of the Japan-Africa Public Private Economic Forum, currently taking place in South Africa, said a statement issued by the Zambian embassy in that country.



The agreement envisages technical, information exchange, promotion of mineral resources investment cooperation between the two countries.



The Zambian minister said the southern African nation would need to enhance its technology and skills in the mining sector through its cooperation with Japan.

