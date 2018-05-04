A man visits Royal Greenhouses of Laeken in Brussels, Belgium, on May 3, 2018. Built in the 19th century, the Greenhouses of Laeken are opened to the public for almost three weeks in the spring every year. This tradition has been carried on for a century. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaojun)

Photo taken on May 3, 2018 shows the exterior of Royal Greenhouses of Laeken in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaojun)

People visit Royal Greenhouses of Laeken in Brussels, Belgium, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaojun)

A woman visits Royal Greenhouses of Laeken in Brussels, Belgium, on May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaojun)