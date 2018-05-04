People greet 'Lixia' in Tangqi ancient town, E China

Villagers make traditional Chinese rice puddings to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi ancient town of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 3, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for the local people in Tangqi ancient town to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year, by making various kinds of traditional food. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers participate in various activities to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi ancient town of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 3, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for the local people in Tangqi ancient town to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year, by making various kinds of traditional food. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children collect rice from neighbors to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi ancient town of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 3, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for the local people in Tangqi ancient town to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year, by making various kinds of traditional food. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children make pickled duck eggs under the guidance of a traditional food maker to mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi ancient town of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 3, 2018. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a folk custom for the local people in Tangqi ancient town to greet "Lixia", which falls on May 5 this year, by making various kinds of traditional food. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)